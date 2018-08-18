Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: What were they wearing?!

The roka is over! Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made it official as their roka ceremony concluded on Saturday. The couple made their first public appearance, post the ceremony, and they looked absolutely adorable! As the desi girl she is, Priyanka was dressed in a traditional ensemble, looking stunning in a lemon yellow outfit. The American pop-star was dressed in a simple, yet suave, white sherwani that'll be all the rage for the next set of ceremonies and parties. Have a look at the power couple:

They have set couple goals for everyone! As Nick embraced Priyanka, we couldn't help but notice his bare feet. Welcome to India Nick, welcome to India.

Nick Jonas was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his parents, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. earlier this week. Rumours started doing the industry rounds when Priyanka and Nick first walked the MET Gala Red carpet, together, in 2017. Nick, reportedly, proposed to the Quantico star in London, on her birthday - 18th July, 2018.

We knew this was a big event as even PeeCee's cousin, Parineeti Chopra, took a break from shooting Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow. She was seen arriving at the airport, and then at the roka.