Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas FINALLY pose together, but there is something wrong with this picture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love with each other. And while they might not be talking about it at all, but it's still out there for everyone to see, thanks to the PDA that the two indulge in, every now and then. Just recently the couple arrived in Singapore together for his upcoming concert. First, a video of them walking hand-in-hand at the airport made way to social media and then another video of the couple getting all cosy at a party went viral.

Now we have a picture of Priyanka and Nick together in what looks like a green room of the venue where Nick performed.

Isn't it an adorable picture? We were surprised at how the two happily posed for the cameras considering they have been so secretive about their relationship. We then looked at the picture closely and did some research only to find out that this picture of Nick and Priyanka is fake.

Yep! The viral picture is made up of two different pictures cropped out and then merged together by a fan. You see, Indonesian singer Afgan was also performing at the concert. He clicked pictures with both Nick and Priyanka after he ran into them in the green room. But an over-enthusiastic fan decided to crop the singer out and merge the lovebirds, and we have to admit, this fan has managed to do an amazing job.

Rumours are rife that Priyanka and Nick are already engaged and they will tie the knot soon.