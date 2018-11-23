Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, like Deepika and Ranveer, will host multiple wedding receptions as well

It's wedding season in Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra is now all set to tie the knot with her Hollywood celebrity boyfriend Nick Jonas. The two haven’t really announced their D day details officially but there are many speculative dates out in the open all thanks to the media. And as we were busy trying to figure out the exact date of the PeeCee-Nick wedding, there’s yet another update to it. It has emerged that the two are all set to host two grand receptions post their wedding.

Reports say, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pre-wedding celebrations will begin on November 29, followed by two wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. As per the reports, the two are set to tie the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 as per Hindu traditions, which will be followed by a Christian wedding on December 3 and all the arrangements are being supervised by Mother Madhu Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Sep 7, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

Looks like the onscreen rivalry between the actors will be seen in real life as Priyanka is clearly following Deepika’s footsteps by hosting multiple receptions. While PeeCee will be hosting two receptions in India we are sure there will be a grand party once she is back in Trump land, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too have planned to host three receptions, off which the Bangalore reception is already done. The pending receptions are slated to take place in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1 respectively.

While the Ranveer and Deepika wedding was in news for all the paparazzi and the kind of photographs they managed to click, it will be interesting to see how Priyanka and Nick handle the whole situation.