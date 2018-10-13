Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pick a desi location for their wedding!

Ever since, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their love saga official with a high-profile engagement bash this year, rumours started doing rounds that the couple might get hitched in the month of November. Now, as per latest reports, the always in trend couple, Nickyanka, is all set to get married in November and that too at a very desi location.

As per a report in Filmfare, PeeCee will be first having her bridal shower in New York City in the month October followed by a big fat wedding ceremony at the splendid Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Well, that’s just not it as the duo’s guest list will also consist of only 200 people. For the unaware, Priyanka and Nick had visisted Jodhpur just few days back and that’s when they are said to have zeroed in on the palace for their wedding.

They got engaged in India in September. The lovebirds made sure to add desi touch and so a roka ceremony took place at PeeCee’s Mumbai abode which was attended by close friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra was in news recently as she attended Tiffany and Co's event in the USA.

Desi getting married to a videshi, what a treat! We can’t wait to see their wedding pictures.