Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ran out of booze on their wedding day, deets inside!

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 5.24 pm April 16 2019, 5.24 pm

It has been a few months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked down the aisle, but their marriage still remains the talk of the town. All the credit goes to NickYanka, who keep spilling secrets on their wedding as well as their love life. With this, we can affirm that the hangover of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big, fat Indian wedding isn't over yet. Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace was decked up at its best while the bride and the groom's family and friends filled the place with cheer, laughter, and love. Isn't that what sets the mood of a wedding, right? Priyanka and Nick had both, Hindu as well as a Christian wedding.

In a recent interview with Female First, Nick 's brother, Joe Jonas spilled beans on how he is ensuring to have an adequate supply of beer in his wedding, as they ran out of booze during NickYanka's. "I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary. Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen," Joe said. Nick Jonas in the same interview revealed how they've learned the lesson about beer-management at his wedding and told Female First: "We learned a lesson from my wedding. Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue." Umm... seems like the guests at Priyanka and Nick's wedding were a sucker of alcohol.

NickYanka, who first turned heads by arriving together at the Met Gala 2017, will not only attend the latest Met Gala together but they are also going to be a part of its Benefit Committee. Describing it as one of their dates, Nick in a recent interview said, "That was one of our first dates...but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it. That's kind of an important thing for us, the Met Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great."