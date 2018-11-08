Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas register for marriage license in the US

It’s the season of weddings in Bollywood! If Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s November marriage is the talk of the town. But we also cannot deny the fact that our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra is soon to get married to a videshi munda. Rumours are a rife that Nickyanka are going to get hitched in December this year. Now, as per latest reports in The Blast, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

The report further elaborates that the couple visited the courthouse before Priyanka headed to Amsterdam for her weekend-long bachelorette bash.

The Blast also mentions that how Priyanka and Nick have not legally married while getting their license from the abroad court. Their plan is to be pronounced as husband and wife in Jodhpur (rumoured locale for their marriage) on December 2, 2018. They will then file for the license in America after their wedding in India thereby making it official even in the US.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday baby. 💋❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 16, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

Reportedly, PeeCee and Nick have known each other for a couple of years, but it was in May this year when the duo started dating. The lovebirds have been busy planning their impending wedding. As per few birdies, the wedding festivities is all set to kickstart from November 30, 2018, at the spectacular Mehrangarh Fort. Nick’s recent trip to Rajasthan with Priyanka and visiting the same fort has surely added fuel to the fire.

Lastly, with this marriage license news out, we really cannot believe that our desi girl will soon be Nick’s wife. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same.