  2. Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle turn cheerleaders for the Jonas Brothers at Billboard Music Awards 2019

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the Jonas Brothers at Billboard Music Awards 2019

Nick Jonas kisses Priyanka Chopra at Billboard Music Awards Performance 2019. Watch the video here.

back
Danielle JonashollywoodJonas Borthersnick jonasNickyankaPriyanka ChopraSophie TurnerSucker
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked why he didn't vote

within