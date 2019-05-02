Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the Jonas Brothers at Billboard Music Awards 2019

Rushabh Dhruv May 02 2019, 11.49 am May 02 2019, 11.49 am

After a hiatus of almost six years, the Jonas Brothers; Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas reunited and gave the world a kick-ass single titled Sucker. Apart from the dapper men, the highlight of the video was the girl squad! The video consisted of the Jonas' better-halves, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. While the music video right from its release has been a chartbuster, it was recently that Jonas Brothers performed it live at Billboard Music Awards and they had their respective lady cheering for them.

It so happened that while the Jonas Brothers were impressing the crowd with their energetic Sucker performance on stage, Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle turned cheerleaders for their better halves. An elated Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media and shared a clip on her IG story which sees the J Sisters singing the song Sucker amidst the crowd and tripping over the same. This little video also proves that all is well between Danielle and PeeCee, as some time back there were reports of Danielle having issues with our desi girl.

Have a look at the video shared by PeeCee on her Instagram below:

Not just this, we also saw a PDA moment between Priyanka and Nick. In-between the performance, Nick just like a doting hubby shared a kiss with his wife PeeCee. Well, you can have a look at the AWW-worthy moment below:

Nick Jonas kissing wife Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers performance is couple goals ❤️🥰😘#JonasBrothers #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pNsBH7BUrl — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

Oh man, after this, we literally cannot wait to see the couple at this year's MET Gala flashing love, love and love. Talking about the dramatic music video, Sucker, it's insane. Right from out-of-the-box costumes to its quirky concept, everything is just ah-mazing.