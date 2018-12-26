Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend their first Christmas together with a family dinner

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and videsi boy Nick Jonas are celebrating the holiday season with each other. And as the festival of Christmas is all about spending the much needed cosy time with family, the newlyweds are seen doing the same. Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a cute picture of her new family where we see the Jonas’ clan having a gala time at the dinner. Right from Joe Jonas, Papa and Maa Jonas to Sophie Turner and even Madhu Chopra, the family photo straight from London is pure love.

Raising a toast and posing for the lenses, Priyanka and Nick are seen sitting far from each other. But the parivaar love pouring from the click proves how NickYanka are family people, just like us. Well, Priyanka and Nick have been treating fans with many photos right from the time they have landed in London. From an intimate kissing snap of the couple, a Simpsons themed hilarious picture to even posing with Kevin Jonas and hubby Nick, PeeCee has been on a roll. Looks like the newlyweds are having a great Christmas amidst family.

Well, after two receptions in Mumbai, we are now waiting for the details of their abroad reception. As per a report in Mid-Day, Priyanka and Nick are planning to host an extravagant party in Los Angeles in the last week of January for their Hollywood friends. Excited much? Yes, we are!