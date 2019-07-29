Rushabh Dhruv July 29 2019, 9.10 pm July 29 2019, 9.10 pm

They are BACK! After creating quite a romantic wave on social media with their latest lovey-dovey pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to hitting the headlines. But this time, the two sensational stars are in a company of a four-legged pal and it's none other than PeeCee's pooch, Diana. The desi girl and her singer hubby were papped while on a stroll with the former's furry friend on July 28. Photos of Nickyanka from their latest outing have gone viral on the web and they scream goals. In the photos, Priyanka, as usual, looks glamorous in a black and white maxi dress by Sabyasachi Mukerjee, whereas Nick looks like a colour bomb in an animal print shirt and blue trousers. The couple was reportedly seen taking Diana on a walk on the streets of NYC, where a Jonas Brothers’ music video is currently being shot.

Have a look at the trio's (Nickyanka and Diana) picture below:

View this post on Instagram Priyanka , Nick & Diana yesterday in New York A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

Well, to be envious of Priyanka Chopra's life is pretty pointless because most of us won't get there. But the diva pampers her pet dog Diana in ways that often drive us green in envy. For example, some time back, she had gotten her pooch a pretty tricolour Moncler hoodie jacket, which costs a whopping Rs 36,000! The nylon jackets are specially made to protect the pets from the bitter cold. Even, PeeCee's stylist Mimi Cuttrell long ago gifted Diana a fancy Goyard Voltigeur pet travel bag. The bag reportedly costs over a lakh and is a comfortable travel home for a pet. That's the life of being PeeCee's pet!