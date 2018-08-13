Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to host engagement party soon!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' affair is no longer a wrapped one. The word is out and we are totally digging into their love story even though they tried really hard to hide it. Thanks to their PDA on social media and of course the date nights, the cat came out of the bag eventually. Of course, it's not official yet. Both Priyanka and Nick haven't really talked about it in the open. Yes, a few days back, Nick sort of confirmed the engagement as according to US Weekly, when a fan congratulated the singer about his engagement at his perfume launch event, he graciously said, “Thanks man!”

And after Nick, now it looks like, Priyanka is also ready to make it official. According to DNA, Priyanka is hosting a bash for her close friends and family on August 18, and Nick along with his entire family is expected to be there. "Priyanka has sent out messages to close friends and family members to set aside time on August 18 for a party. It’s exactly a month after her birthday and those close to the Quantico actress feel that she may make an official announcement about her relationship status at the bash. However, the venue of the do has been kept under wraps," a source reveals to the daily.

There have been rumours that Nick and Priyanka are ready to tie the knot in October this year. In fact, this wedding is said to be the reason why she walked out of Salman Khan's Bharat. And going by how things are moving at an incredibly fast pace, the wedding is happening for real. Can't wait!