Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 11.09 am July 06 2019, 11.09 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying every bit of their married life. Ever since the two tied the knot, their appearances together just don’t seem to end. It has been a few months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked down the aisle, but their love story still remains a hot topic of discussion on the web. Well, and the credit for the same definitely goes to NickYanka, who keep their fans updated about their whereabouts all the damn time. Now, going by Nick's latest Instagram post all we can say is that the lovebirds are in Italy doing quite the unexpected.

After gracing the second wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France, NickYanka next jetted off to Italy. On Saturday, Nick took to IG and shared a clip featuring him and PeeCee where they are seen learning how to cook for their date night. In the video, Priyanka is seen cooking pasta, under the guidance of a chef. Further, we see the Quantico babe getting all cheesy for Nick and saying she's glad to have him around. And by the looks of it, we do feel that Nick Jonas is a pro at cooking pasta.

Have a look at the cooking post shared by Nick on social media below:

View this post on Instagram Date night cooking extravaganza. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

Going by the post, the American singer and the desi girl look cute in matching white aprons. However, the best part is the picture where we see the two smiling and posing while holding the long pasta sheets across their arms.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra talked about the best part of getting married to Nick Jonas. The Bajirao Mastani actor said, "The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he's been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. So that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him.”