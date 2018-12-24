Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' viral pics see them spending some quality time in London

2018 is about to end but without a second thought, the year saw many celebrity marriages. Out of the lot, we saw desi girl Priyanka Chopra tying the knot with videsi munda Nick Jonas. The newlyweds recently hosted two back-to-back receptions in Mumbai and then jetted off to London. And looks like the couple after reaching abroad decided to spend some quality time with family. As per a few leaked pictures online, we see the couple along with Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Frankie and the actress’ mom Madhu Chopra.

Clad in a white sweater top paired with a skirt, Priyanka looked gorgeous as usual and Nick, on the other hand, went the casual suit get up look. PeeCee's hubby Nick was recently ranked as the most stylish man according to GQ and just as a doting wife who was very proud of this, she shared a picture with him captioning it as, "Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love."

Now, we all are waiting for the announcement of their abroad reception.