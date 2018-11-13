image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Is this what the bride and groom will be wearing?

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Is this what the bride and groom will be wearing?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 13 2018, 12.05 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionhollywoodlifestylenick jonasPriyanka ChopraWedding
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader as Gauri Khan designs another restaurant

Om Namah Shivay from Bhaiaji Superhit: The new song from Sunny Deol starrer is a religious dose

25 years of Baazigar: Shah Rukh Khan recreates the iconic dialogue, makes us crave for a sequel