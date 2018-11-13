Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Is this what the bride and groom will be wearing?

2018 is all about weddings in the showbiz. With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage trending across the globe, another celebrity shaadi which is the talk of the town is our desi girl Priyanka Chopra marrying videshi munda Nick Jonas. Before you feel overly excited about PeeCee’s wedding, here’s more information on the to-be-married couple’s outfits which will double up your excitement.

As per a report in The Sun, Priyanka Chopra will go for a red coloured bridal couture whereas the groom Nick Jonas will be all decked up in an ivory fitting. A source close to the publication has revealed, "Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red, while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year. The festivities begin in the last week of November. They’re relishing every minute."

A few days ago pictures of Priyanka with designer Anita Dongre went viral and all guessed it’s Dongre who will be behind bridal’s couture. Reportedly, Nickyanka is all set to tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

