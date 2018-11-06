Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: No Bollywood celebrities invited?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is reportedly just around the corner and the former is leaving no stone unturned to live her last few ‘happily unmarried’ days to the fullest! The global actor recently had her lavish bachelorette bash with her girl squad in Amsterdam and her pictures can make anyone crave to be in one of them. Amidst the celebrations, we have now come across a surprising news. Here it goes.

While fans all over the nation have been eagerly waiting to see the B-Town celebs glam up Nickyanka’s big day, we bring in a bad news. Reportedly, PeeCee and Nick will not be inviting any of Bollywood stars to their wedding.

Pinkvilla reports that the wedding will take place in the presence of Priyanka and Nick’s close friends and family members and no Bollywood star will be invited to their wedding.

The wedding ceremony is said to take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur and the pre-wedding festivities including the sangeet ceremony will take place at the Mehrangarh Fort. Reports further suggest that the two will have two separate ceremonies to honour each other’s faith and will also host a reception for their friends from the industry after their wedding.