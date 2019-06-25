Divya Ramnani June 25 2019, 9.53 am June 25 2019, 9.53 am

Forget New York, India or Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ new hot favourite romantic getaway seems to be France. Why do we say so? Well, after owning the French Riviera with their never-ending PDA, the couple has once again jetted off to the country. This time, however, for an even special reason. After a ‘secret and spontaneous’ wedding in Las Vegas, Nick Jonas’ elder brother and singer Joe Jonas is once again set to tie the knot with his wife and actor Sophie Turner.

Ahead of Jophie’s French wedding, the Jonas clan had gala celebrations on a yacht at a serene location. A series of pictures from the pre-wedding are doing the rounds on social media, and they are all and only about love. Right from some really adorable PDA moments to their French kiss and dance moves; both NickYanka and Jophie made the best out of their French outing. Dressed in a patterned deep-V-neck dress with ruffles and a high slit, PeeCee looked stunning as usual, and she let her hair loose for the bash. Nick, on the other hand, looked suave in his yellow floral shirt and ripped jeans. Needless to say, the two complemented each other like always!

Earlier in the day, Nick also posted a mushy monochrome picture of him, along with his wifey PeeCee, from the city of love – Paris! The picture featured the actor wrapped up in Nick’s arms, as they enjoyed their boat ride. Couple goals, indeed!

In her recent interview to E! News, PeeCee spilt the beans on Jophie’s Vegas secret wedding and called it one heck of a fun night. She said, "That was so fun. It was so fun. And it was so Jophie. I call them Jophie. Like trust them to do that... that was Jophie. And they're gonna have this amazing, beautiful wedding obviously (Was I not supposed to say that?). It was so funny. We were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had that long hair extension that I thought were gonna fly out... it was that kind of night. Jophie kind of a night."