image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding pictures sold for a staggering amount?

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding pictures sold for a staggering amount?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 11 2018, 7.04 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentneetu Chopranick jonasparineeti chopraPriyanka ChopraSonali Bendre
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Now it’s party time for the groom

Nick Jonas: I am able to be my authentic self with Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas pick a Basketball match for their boys' night out