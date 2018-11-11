Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding pictures sold for a staggering amount?

The hottest couple of both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to take their relationship to the next level and will soon be getting married. While the dates aren’t confirmed yet, with the current flow of marriage preparations and the bachelorette parties by both, Priyanka and Nick are hinting towards their D-day nearing anytime soon.

According to a report by Filmfare, the rights of Priyanka and Nick's wedding pictures have been sold to an international magazine for a whopping amount of $2.5 million! The name of the magazine, however, has not yet been revealed.

Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick will get married on December 2 in Jodhpur but no official announcement from the couple has been made yet. Priyanka has been partying it up over the last 2 weeks and the pictures of her parties are doing rounds on the social media. While the likes of Sonali Bendre and Neetu Singh were invited to her bridal shower, her bachelorette party was strictly only for close family and friends.

View this post on Instagram Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

And now it seems to be Nick’s turn to party. He took to Instagram this morning to share a sneak peek into his bachelorette party and we are loving it.

The couple made their relationship and their engagement official in August through social media when they posted pictures together. The engagement finally put months of rumours to rest.

