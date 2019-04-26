Priyanka Chopra back in the bay; first stop is dinner with mom!

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 6.44 pm April 26 2019, 6.44 pm

Priyanka Chopra’s is a global diva. In a career spanning almost 17 years, the former Miss World has achieved heights in the business that her contemporaries envy of. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make headlines almost every day. Whether the pair is holidaying on a snowy mountain or flashing lovey-dovey posts on social media, everything about NickYanka's life is public. PeeCee is currently in India for her brother's Siddharth's wedding and had made quite a stylish splash at the airport while arriving to the bay.

On Thursday, our desi girl took to her Instagram account and shared a fresh still from her gala family dinner. The photo sees Priyanka 's Indian family members - her brother, mother Madhu Chopra, uncles, aunts and cousins dining happily. As usual, Priyanka looks beautiful in the picture in a pastel dress and green shoes. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned it as, 'Mumbai diaries.' Also note, PeeCee's smiling photo got a reaction from her father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. He wrote in the comments: “Love to our family”.

Have a look at the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra below:

View this post on Instagram Mumbai diaries.. #family ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Apr 25, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

Well, we are damn excited to see more pictures of PeeCee from her sibling's wedding. We also hope jiju Nick Jonas makes his presence felt at the Chopra family event.

On the work front, Priyanka is done shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky is Pink. Apart from PeeCee, the movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal’s Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. The biographical film is said to be directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies. As per reports, Priyanka is set to collaborate with Hollywood star Mindy Kaling for a film which happens to be based on Indian weddings.