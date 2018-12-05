Priyanka Chopra breaks into a bhangra at the airport, watch video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially husband and wife. The two celebrities exchanged the wedding vows through Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur. The couple first took their wedding vows on December 1, 2018, in a Catholic wedding ceremony. On December 2, Nickyanka got hitched through a Hindu ceremony. Their larger than life marriage took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and only close friends and family members were invited to witness this event. The guest list also had YouTube sensation Superwoman aka Lilly Singh who was papped at the Jodhpur airport while arriving for the shaadi.

Now, we have got our hands on a video which shows bride Priyanka dancing at the airport. The video is shared by Superwoman on her Instagram story wherein we see PeeCee breaking into balle balle while she was at the Delhi airport with Nick. All we can see is that Priyanka interacts with probably her fan and then bursts into balle balle. Such a happy bride! Lilly Singh has called it embarrassing, but we would rather say, it’s sweet!

As reported by DNA, PeeCee and Nick will be hosting their Mumbai reception either on December 15 or 16. The event will be graced by the who’s who of Bollywood. Further on the newlyweds' honeymoon plans, reportedly the two will fly soon to an exotic location. PeeCee will leave the country around December 27 and return in the first week of January.