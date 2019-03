Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra can't stay away from the news for long. Four years, a popular Hollywood TV series and a few films down the line, Priyanka Chopra has become a household name in Hollywood. She's all over American television and her fans are loving it. Off late, the actor is grabbing headlines after reports suggest that she's had a fight with her buddy, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. There have been enough reports which state that the two have ended their friendship post a fallout. But recently Priyanka Chopra tried to clear the air around that piece of gossip and made a rather unconvincing attempt at it.

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live! and the Quantico star was asked by a fan who called in whether she was upset with Meghan. "Priyanka, are the rumours true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?" was the question and before PeeCee could react, host Andy Cohen added, "They said you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her." Priyanka laughed the question off and replied "Oh my God. No, it's not true," with a big smile.

But Priyanka, body language is everything darling! Her smile and her not-so-convincing reply did not help her cause. It seemed rather half-hearted and lead us to believe that maybe there is trouble in paradise after all.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra was upset with Meghan for skipping her wedding with singer Nick Jonas in India. In reply, Priyanka missed Meghan Markle’s New York City baby shower in February. The two actresses were friends, and Priyanka was a guest at Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May last year. But the Duchess of Sussex declined to attend Priyanka's wedding in December.

The two actors met in 2015 at a party and have been close friends ever since. On occasions, we have seen the two hang out together at late-night parties and outings. Talking about their first meeting, the Baywatch star in an interview to People magazine said, "We just became friends, like two girls would. I've always thought she was a super stylish girl. She's someone that I've always looked up to for her style. Always, before she got married. And I just think she's so well turned out always and she's so chic in what she wears."