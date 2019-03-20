Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s name is synonymous with global domination. In a career spanning almost 17 years, the former Miss World has achieved heights in the business that her peers can only dream of. After the diva featured in Forbes 100 Most influential list and Variety’s 500 Most Influential list, PeeCee recently also grabbed a spot in USA Today's '50 most powerful women' list along with popular international faces like Meryl Streep, Beyonce, and Ellen Degeneres. The list, presented by USA Today, ‘honours women who have redefined the entertainment industry and have changed the game in their respective lines of work’. Well, after her marriage to singer Nick Jonas, there are tonnes of good news pouring in Priyanka Chopra's life. Nick Jonas is turning out to be quite a lucky mascot in PeeCee's life.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows on December 1 and 2 in a larger than life wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. In just a few months, their cute pictures and social-media PDA took the internet by storm and continues to impress fans. On Tuesday, Priyanka talked about her marriage with Nick on the chat show, The View. When quizzed on whether she cooks for Nick Jonas, Priyanka replied, "He is from a good Southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that. I am a terrible wife in that sense." She further added that she is more of a wife who can serve eggs and toast for her hubby. She also revealed that when she told Nick about her cooking skills, he said, "It's okay babe, even I can't cook." Aww!!

The two lovebirds are married now but their careers are rolling in full swing too., The desi girl has The Sky Is Pink in her kitty, which will see her beside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to hit the screens in October 2019. She recently also appeared in husband Nick Jonas’ music video Sucker alongside Joe and Kevin Jonas and their partners Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Sucker rocketed to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 a few days after its release.