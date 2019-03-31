Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ever Jonas Brothers concert!

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 12.03 pm March 31 2019, 12.03 pm

Giving a tough time to all the divorce rumors, lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a gala time together. At least their latest action seems to suggest so. It was only recently when the Jonas Brothers’ band consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas reunited after a break of six years. The trio then treated us with their first comeback single Sucker. Surprisingly, it also had their better halves Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka. The song was a visual treat and an instant rage. Now, an elated Priyanka Chopra got her very first opportunity of witnessing them live.

In a series of pictures shared by the global icon on her Instagram, she expressed her excitement of attending the Jonas Brothers’ show. One of the pictures had a gorgeous Priyanka striking a pose with the Jonas Brothers. The other image had the entire happy Jonas family including mama and papa Jonas. Though, we missed the remaining J sisters - Danielle and Sophie! Dressed up in a bright orange dress, Priyanka looked beautiful as usual. Jonas Brothers, on the other side, were in their Sucker avatars. The entire Jonas clan seemed to have a blast in there. Wish, we were a part of that delightful night.

Apart from PeeCee, Joe Jonas too shared a glimpse from the backstage and it was hilarious. The picture had Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas engrossed into an intense discussion… in the loo. LOL!

View this post on Instagram Post show chats. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Mar 30, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also planning to take legal action against a tabloid, which claimed that the couple is heading for a divorce.