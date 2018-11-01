Priyanka Chopra defends bridal shower dress made by Harvey Weinstein’s ex

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the LIT couple and rumour has it that the duo are all set to get hitched in the first week of December this year. Celebrations have already begun and trouble too doesn’t seem too far. Recently, photos of PeeCee clad in a Marchesa gown at Tiffany’s for her pre-wedding shower went viral. While praises poured in on how the bride-to-be is glowing in love, soon the enthusiasm got bitter over her choice of outfit.

Several people on social media lashed out at Priyanka for turning up in a gown by Marchesa, a luxury label co-owned by Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of controversial Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by many women in the international entertainment industry. Reports even say that top actresses like Felicity Huffman and Sienna Miller were among many who were forced by the producer to wear Marchesa dresses with an aim to interest his better half.

Now, Priyanka who has always been vocal, has spoken about the backlash in an interview to Women’s Wear Daily. Her words echoed around the idea of how women should support another women. “Georgina’s a friend of mine, and it’s not her fault,” she said.

Chopra further elaborated saying, “I don’t think it is right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That’s the wrong attitude. [And] that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. It made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.”