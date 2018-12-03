Priyanka Chopra displays her love for hubby Nick Jonas with a guitar in her Mehendi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially man and wife after the couple tied the knot amidst a secretly grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple is yet to drop their wedding pictures but the glimpses that they shared from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are oh-so-beautiful. We just can’t stop obsessing over them! It was only today when the two of them were spotted at the Jodhpur airport and apart from their stunning appearances we chanced up PeeCee’s mehendi and it is all things love!

Priyanka had the most adorable way to show affection towards the love of her life as she got a very special design on her hand that is related to Nick. We spotted a guitar design amidst her beautiful henna. That guitar undoubtedly denotes the significance of music in Nick’s life who is a world-renowned singer. Well, Nick too had a mehendi design on his hand and that won’t be hidden for a long time. Aren’t they simply goals?

If you guys think this is the end, nope, it’s not! We still have the couple’s reception to go and we are sure everyone around the globe is waiting for the grandeur, already!