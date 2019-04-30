Priyanka Chopra flies back to the US, amid reports of brother Siddharth's wedding getting delayed

Rushabh Dhruv April 30 2019, 4.46 pm April 30 2019, 4.46 pm

It was in December 2018, when our desi girl Priyanka Chopra got hitched to the man of her life, Nick Jonas, in a dreamy wedding in India. While we are still getting over the amazing news of NickYanka’s shaadi, there is another wedding in PeeCee's family. Priyanka's younger brother, Siddharth, was all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar this May. It was in February 2019 that Priyanka welcomed Siddharth's to-be wife to the Chopra family with an adorable picture of the couple straight from their roka ceremony. It was because of the family wedding that Priyanka had flown to India last week. Recently, PeeCee was also seen exercising her voting right in Mumbai and flaunting her inked finger.

But seems like the celebrations in the Chopra family need to wait. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Siddharth's wedding has now been delayed as his would-be wife Ishita has recently undergone an emergency surgery days before the wedding. "There are rumours that the wedding has been called off, but it's not true. Ishita needs some time to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat." Siddharth and Ishita's wedding was scheduled to take place over the weekend," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. In the middle of these reports, the Quantico babe was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The actress has flown to the US, where she resides with her husband, Nick Jonas. In just a week, the MET Gala 2019 will take place and #NickYanka will be making their presence felt.

The Chopra to-be-bride had shared a post on her Instagram which said 'she is recovering'. Have a look:

Siddharth and Ishita got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony on February 27 in Delhi.