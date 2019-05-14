Priyanka Chopra goes 'oh my god' as she clocks a milestone on Instagram

Rushabh Dhruv May 14 2019, 11.56 pm May 14 2019, 11.56 pm

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction! Every time she steps out of her house, the lady knows exactly what suits her the best and has always managed to make the right choice with regards to her sartorial picks. She’s one fashionista and there’s no denying it. Recently, the desi girl sashayed the pink carpet at the MET Gala 2019 alongside hubby Nick Jonas and we were impressed by the 'style risk' involved. Right from experimenting with her looks, making India shine at the global map to playing 'real life' roles that of being a wife, daughter and etc., PeeCee has been an inspirational figure to many out there. Now, the Quantico babe has added one more feather to her hat. Yes, you heard that right!

The actress has clocked 40.1 million followers on her Instagram account and yes, being a PeeCee fan, we want to celebrate this moment with a glass of wine. *wink wink* PeeCee has proven that she is among the most followed Bollywood celebrities on social media. Even A-list actors like Deepika Padukone (35 million followers) and Alia Bhatt's (33 million followers) IG fan base is low as compared to that of Priyanka. Further, with an aim to send a message among her fans, Priyanka took to her IG account and uploaded two back-to-back stories and thanked her fans for staying by her side throughout. She looked excited about achieving a new milestone.

Have a look at PeeCee's Instagram story below:

Recently, leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were named as the Instagrammers of the Year. The winners are generally the individuals who make the best use of Instagram by using its stickers, story feeds, live and IGTV. Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has a massive fan-following in both East and West, received the title of ‘Most Followed Account’ of the year.

Seriously, we are in a mood to sing: Who's the hottest girl in the world? My desi girl, My desi girl.