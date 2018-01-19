Priyanka Chopra got a style upgrade and we are already loving it

Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep temperatures soaring in New York’s cold January nights. While she looked snug in comfy outfits, she made sure they added up to hotness for her dedicated 21 million fans on Instagram. Her periodically changing looks make sure she is always the talk of social media. The star sported a change in her hair do before she began shoot for the third season Quantico and that seems to have oomphed up her hot factor, if that was possible.

Breezing away on a wintery New York night, the former Miss World sported a Kurt Cobain printed over-sized shirt. The impressive shirt was spectacularly paired with a casual pastel pink white cuffed zipper jacket and thigh-high black boots. She sealed it all together with her favourite deep burgundy lipstick.

It is not just clothes that is making likes pour in on social media but the change in her hair do that is making her fans go wow. The star has said goodbye to her the good girl waves. It seems to have perked up her look with perms for a ‘wild child’ look. The renewed highlights only add fire to the bounce.

The wild perms seem to be making all the right moves on the streets of New York. She rocked another night in that hair teamed with a pearl studded white sweater and black leather skirt. She first flashed her hairdo on the sets of Quantico 3 set as she posed for a picture in a wrap dress.

Priyanka has rarely experimented with her hair in the past but this subtle upgrade to her brown bouncy hair is an absolute welcome.