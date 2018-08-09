Priyanka Chopra hits the gym and Ranveer Singh can’t believe it!

We all have one thick-skinned friend in our life, who tries pull our leg almost all the time, even on social media. And looks like Ranveer Singh is that kind of a friend to our desi girl Priyanka Chopra. It so happened that PC, who is currently in India shooting for her next project posted a selfie from the gym and instantly got roasted by her clan, which also includes Ranveer.

In the shared picture, we see Priyanka looking all sexy in her black gym gear. While there are many comments on her photo which will tickle your funny bone, but we had a ROFL moment after reading Ranveer’s comment on the Priyanka’s gymfie.

Such a friendly and cute social media banter! Ranveer’s comment will remind you of your BFF who lives to humiliate you in public.

Priyanka is dating American singer-actor, Nick Jonas. The rumours are rife that the two are even engaged. The couple were recently spotted in Singapore, where the actress was seen cheering for her beau, who was performing at a concert. Priyanka recently walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat and the reason is said to be her wedding with Nick, which is reportedly taking place in October.