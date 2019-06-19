Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 9.57 am June 19 2019, 9.57 am

From being a former Miss World, actor to a singer, Global icon Priyanka Chopra dons many hats. The 36-year-old made her Hollywood debut with TV series Quantico and since then, she has been gaining a lot of popularity in the West. As much as she is known for her talent, PeeCee's PDA with husband Nick Jonas is also a hot topic of discussion almost every day. And once again we are here discussing their romance. Going by our desi girl's latest Instagram post, all we can say is - Nickyanka's love is not going to fade anytime soon.

It so happened that Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and teased fans with a mushy selfie with Nick Jonas. While The Sky is Pink babe is seen decked in a semi-formal attire, hubby Nick, on the other hand, is seen flaunting a casual look. But the highlight of the photo is the caption which read, 'That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation'. Oh, so now we know the reason behind this cute selfie. For the unaware, it was just a day back when Priyanka Chopra had taken to IG and shared how proud she was of Nick Jonas and his brothers as their album Happiness Begins bagged the top spot at Billboard Top 200 charts. Indeed, they have a lot of reasons to be Happy.

Have a look at the photo shared by Priyanka below:

View this post on Instagram That kinda day.. 😍❤️💋😊💏#husbandappreciation A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 18, 2019 at 7:30pm PDT