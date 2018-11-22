image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra is on cloud 9 as beau Nick Jonas reaches Delhi

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra is on cloud 9 as beau Nick Jonas reaches Delhi

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 22 2018, 9.12 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka ChopraThe Sky Is Pink
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Rivalry alert: Deepika's stylist likes a hate comment on a cosy picture of Nickyanka

Frieda Pinto all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Cory Tran?

Priyanka Chopra exclusive: Is this the celebrity stylist finalised for PeeCee's wedding trousseau?