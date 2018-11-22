Priyanka Chopra is on cloud 9 as beau Nick Jonas reaches Delhi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may not have announced the exact date of their wedding but the buzz around it is significant and many copies are being churned out on the subject every day by entertainment journalists who know a little and others who know nothing at all. That the wedding will take place in Jodhpur is final, it seems, but what we are looking at is this constant public display of affection by the two and we are loving it. While the bride is in capital shooting for her next The Sky is Pink, the groom to be Mr. Jonas too has now reached Dil walon ki Dilli. PeeCee took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her beau. It does look like a selfie but what's incredible is how the two have posed as if they were clicked by someone else.

We have seen Priyanka in many avatars in the past but she seems most comfortable in the one that she now plans to get into. Now that the lovebirds are done with their respective singles' party, it's time for them to get ready and play bride and groom.

View this post on Instagram Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

Well Delhi, with it's rising levels of air pollution is hardly the place to be these days but then such is love and these two are giving us some serious commitment goals.