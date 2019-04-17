Priyanka Chopra isn’t over her fairytale wedding yet, features in Vogue’s Love and Wedding issue

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 2.32 pm April 17 2019, 2.32 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding has been the talk of the nation and the world ever since the two tied the knot, last December. The global stars got married in a grand and a spectacular ceremony in Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Recently, the Quantico Star graced the cover of Vogue Netherlands’ first issue of Love and Wedding in her beautiful Ralph Lauren gown.

The issue presents unique celebrity weddings from across the world. It covers weddings like that of Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, Priyanka and Nick, and more. The issue which is now available on stands brings together the most beautiful wedding and honeymoon locations and amalgamates all the wedding inspiration into one.

Our Desi-girl has added one more feather to her cap by being on the cover of the illustrious magazine. She took to Instagram to thank Vogue Netherlands for making her the first cover girl of the issue.

Priyanka and Nick’s romance almost broke the internet by setting our social media feeds ablaze with the pictures of their wedding. The couple got married in a Christian ceremony led by Nick’s father and it was followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. The festivities were set across 2-3 days with functions like Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet. Priyanka who had the first row seats in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal wedding added her own touch of royalty to her wedding. She wore a custom made Ralph Lauren gown which took almost 1800 hours to be made was her 23 meters long tulle veil.

For the Hindu ceremony, she wore a beautiful, traditional lehenga by the famous Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Looks like Priyanka’s fairy-tale has no end!