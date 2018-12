Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their 'just married' phase and we aren't complaining. While the actor is proudly showing off her newlywed avatar with her intact deep-red mehendi, sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda, there is now a very special addition to it. The actor recently changed her Instagram display name to from Priyanka Chopra to 'Priyanka Chopra Jonas'. Aww!

The couple is leaving no stone unturned to display their mad affection for each other. Earlier, it was Sonam Kapoor, who changed her display name after getting hitched to beau, Anand Ahuja. Welcome to the club, PeeCee!