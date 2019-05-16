  2. Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra, Cannes, Cannes 2019, Bollywood, Entertainment, HollywPriyanka Chopra, Cannes, Cannes 2019, Bollywood, Entertainment, Hollywood, Met Gala 2019ood, Met Gala 2019

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases in a bathrobe, straight from Cannes 2019!

Bollywood beauties Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Deepika Padukone will be gracing Cannes.

back
BollywoodCannesCannes 2019EntertainmenthollywoodMet Gala 2019Priyanka Chopra
nextExclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself in the lull patch

within