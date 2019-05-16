Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases in a bathrobe, straight from Cannes 2019!

Abhishek Singh May 16 2019, 10.51 pm May 16 2019, 10.51 pm

The most awaited annual film-lovers gathering of the year has officially kick-started as the Cannes Films Festival has begun. The globally renowned event kick-started on May 14 and will be on till May 25. In these days we will see celebs from around the world put their best fashionable foot forward on the red carpet. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. After setting fire at the Met Gala 2019, PC is all set to take over the Cannes red carpet as well.

While we are eagerly waiting to see what the Baywatch star will be donning at the red carpet, she has been teasing us with pictures from her hotel as she gets ready for the evening. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture in a bathrobe looking out of the window from her hotel room.

View this post on Instagram Good afternoon, Cannes. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

In another picture shared by Priyanka on her social media handle, Mrs Jonas gave us a glimpse of the scenic beauty outside her hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

Earlier in the day, Piggy Chops was clicked by the paps at the airport as she was heading to the hotel.

