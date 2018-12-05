Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ 18 feet tall wedding cake makes Twitter go WOW!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now husband and wife! The two, whose dating rumours started making rounds of gossip mills after their appearance at MET Gala 2017, recently got hitched in India. #NickYanka took their nuptial vows on December 1, 2018. Needless to say, it was a grand affair. Right from Priyanka's wedding gown trail to Sophie Turner breaking into a Bollywood dance number and of course the 18-foot tall cake, everything was magical. But among the many supreme arrangements, looks like Twitter is going gaga over the huge wedding cake.

It was on Wednesday when the newlyweds shared photos from their Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies on social media. The two looked majestic and royal. Along with their jaw-dropping looks in the photos, what grabbed many eyebrows was the huge cake at their Christian wedding. The wedding cake was 18-feet long and it was made by Nick's personal chefs. As soon as the pictures and videos were out, people took to their Twitter handles to comment on the towering cake.

I wonder if I can rent out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding cake on AirBnB. JK! As if I could afford a night's stay in that house. pic.twitter.com/ywHn58bWZP — Hanna "Noble Warrior Hero" Flint (@HannaFlint) December 4, 2018

I aspire to be as half as extra as Priyanka Chopra who had two weddings in one, a 75 foot veil at the Christian wedding, and an 18 foot tall cake made by chefs all over the world (including Dubai)... I’m fucking SHOOK — mehak🎄🎅🏽 (@vivalaziam) December 4, 2018

Nick and priyanka cake is so big they used a sword to cut it i- — Mylene (@mixmesome) December 4, 2018

i know you still got cake left @priyankachopra send me some sis — furniturewala (@kalindivdw) December 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the couple hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi. Reportedly, they are planning to host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai in mid-December. Post that, they will head for their honeymoon during Christmas and spend New Year's Eve together.