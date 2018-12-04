Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: All you need to know about Tuesday's Delhi reception

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 amidst a lavish celebration in the presence of their family and close friends at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. It was only yesterday when the man and wife made their first appearance as a married couple at the Jodhpur airport, while on their way to Delhi and they totally complimented each other. The newlyweds were heading to Delhi for their reception which is happening on December 4, that is today.

The couple looked extremely happy and the ‘just married’ glow was quite evident on their faces. While the two of them made sure to keep their reception details under wrap, we chanced upon the NickYanka’s Delhi reception invite, have a look.

The wedding reception will be held at Durbar Hall, Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi and it will start from 8 pm onwards. The reception will witness the presence of their family and friends. The guest list includes politicians, ministers and businessmen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to bless the couple as well.

The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai too. Meanwhile, we still await their wedding pictures: Priyanka and Nick, are you listening?