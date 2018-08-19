Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement bash (if you want to call it one) round-up

One of the two things played out on Saturday night as Priyanka Chopra celebrated her engagement to Nick Jonas. One: Bollywood is a lonely place and Priyanka Chopra experienced it first hand with the horde skipping the do completely OR Priyanka wanted to play it exclusive and only called the ones who mattered. The latter would mean we don’t have a copy to write so let’s go with the former. The morning had been a pleasant one with lovely pictures of the Roka doing the rounds on the social media. Piggy Chops (oh! We haven’t called her that in years) looked radiant in an Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla as she posed with hubby to be Nick Jonas in front of the custom made ‘NP’ logo representing the initials of their names.
Not many were invited. Only those who were really happy, not Bollywood happy, to be there. MTV VJ Anushka Dandekar and writer Mushtaq Sheikh were there.
Sister Parineeti was writing posts that were longer than her worksheets in school and ‘Mimi didi’ was trending.
Once the puja and the roka were out of the way it was time to party. The stage was set and the media was waiting for the high profile arrivals. The first to arrive was Karan Johar’s bouquet of flowers. The Dharma boss has been busy shooting for the latest season of Koffee with Karan we’re told.
Parineeti looked pretty in an almost LBD. A Hemant Nandita that she had worn first in 2017. Since recycling is in why not do it for Priyanka’s big bash?
The big surprise, no pun intended, was Arpita Khan Sharma. After Priyanka turned down Bharat at the last moment, *insert Nick of time joke here, one wouldn’t expect anyone from the Salman Khan family to turn up. But Arpita and Ar-pati Ayush made it and that was really nice to see. The cynic in us would say that with Loveratri round the corner, any publicity is good publicity.
Alia Bhatt in all black was the only glitterati for the night that was otherwise peppered with the likes of Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. She was probably representing Ranbir Kapoor who couldn’t quite make it due to work commitments.
The rest was family with a very happy Madhu Chopra who blew kisses, brother Siddharth and of course mummy and papa Jonas.
At 1.30AM, when we wrote this copy, there were no Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to be seen, Priyanka’s Bajirao Mastani co-stars. Ranveer has also worked with her in Gunday, a film that also starred Arjun Kapoor whose twitter post suggested that he had enjoyed Chelsea’s rather jittery win over a rejuvenated Arsenal a while ago.
The Bachchans were missing and so was John Abraham. There was no Kangana, not even Farhan Akhtar who is producing her latest Bollywood flick The Sky Is Pink.
Priyanka, perhaps, just wanted to keep it private. But who wants a boring copy on the country’s most loved leading lady?