Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement day plans, here’s what they are

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on the verge of getting hitched, so we obviously cannot keep calm. The much-in-love couple will be engaged according to the Hindu traditions on Saturday in Mumbai. We learn that a roka ceremony and a small puja will be held at her bungalow in Juhu on Saturday morning. After which there will be a grand party hosted by the Chopras, one that will be well attended by family and B-town friends.

Nick, along with his folks, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night and received a thunderous but warm welcome from the paparazzi. The families of the couple will meet each other for the very first time.

According to a report on Times Now, Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe, who did not accompany him last night are expected to fly to India on Friday. And of course, his close friends will make it to the maximum city too. Priyanka too has invited her friends from the industry for the grand evening.

Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting in Lucknow for her film, Jabariya Jodi will, of course, take the time out to be by her sister's side.

The report also suggests an invitation has been sent to Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who threw a house party couple of days ago and was attended by PC, is expected to be on the guest list. Among other names expected to attend are Karan Johar, Sophie Choudhary and Raveena Tandon.

Mukesh Ambani and family are also expected to be present. Priyanka took Nick as her date to Akash Ambani’s engagement party with Shloka Mehta last month at Ambani's posh home Antillia.

While the guest line for PeeCee's engagement looks impressive, there will be a few biggies who will be missing the occasion. Among those who won't make it are Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan as they are busy shooting in Bulgaria for Brahmastra. Salman Khan too is in Malta shooting Bharat, the film Priyanka walked out of at the 11th hour. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Priyanka and Nick's engagement bash.