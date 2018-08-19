Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement: Parineeti Chopra remembers Mimi didi and ghar-ghar

Priyanka Chopra is finally taken. After playing hide and seek with paparazzi, Priyanka finally made her relationship with Nick Jonas official after they performed their roka ceremony amidst family and friends. PeeCee’s cousin sissy Parineeti Chopra flew from Lucknow to Mumbai to be a part of this celebration. And now that everything is official, Parineeti took this opportunity to pour her heart and wish Priyanka a happily ever after.
On Instagram, Parineeti posted a very adorable picture wherein we see her embracing Priyanka in a tight hug. She got nostalgic and shared a few instances from their childhood when the two kiddos used to pretend like shy brides and try to be perfect wives.
Today I witnessed magic and a fairytale ... When we were kids, mimi didi and I used to play “ghar ghar”. We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! 🙈🙈 cheesy, but its because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending. I cant think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because shes strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! 💍💑@priyankachopra @nickjonas
That’s sweet, isn’t it?
Talking about Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony, it was quite an intimate affair. Only the handful of guests were invited and one of them was Arpita Khan Sharma. Even though Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat in the nick of time, her act did not bring about any change in the actress’ relation with Arpita. They are best of pals and Arpita was there to witness PeeCee’s big day.
The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉
We now await Priyanka and Nick’s wedding which of course, will be no less than a fairy tale.