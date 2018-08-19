Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement: Parineeti Chopra remembers Mimi didi and ghar-ghar

Priyanka Chopra is finally taken. After playing hide and seek with paparazzi, Priyanka finally made her relationship with Nick Jonas official after they performed their roka ceremony amidst family and friends. PeeCee’s cousin sissy Parineeti Chopra flew from Lucknow to Mumbai to be a part of this celebration. And now that everything is official, Parineeti took this opportunity to pour her heart and wish Priyanka a happily ever after.

On Instagram, Parineeti posted a very adorable picture wherein we see her embracing Priyanka in a tight hug. She got nostalgic and shared a few instances from their childhood when the two kiddos used to pretend like shy brides and try to be perfect wives.

That’s sweet, isn’t it?

Talking about Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony, it was quite an intimate affair. Only the handful of guests were invited and one of them was Arpita Khan Sharma. Even though Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat in the nick of time, her act did not bring about any change in the actress’ relation with Arpita. They are best of pals and Arpita was there to witness PeeCee’s big day.

We now await Priyanka and Nick’s wedding which of course, will be no less than a fairy tale.