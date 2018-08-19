Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement party live updates: Catch all the action from the bash of the week

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially a thing. The loved-up couple got engaged on Saturday morning but what's an engagement without a party. And that's exactly what the two are hosting on Saturday night. The couple, or let's just say Priyanka, has invited family and friends from the industry for a night of celebration. It does't need to be spelt out that there's going to be lots of dancing and merry-making, because after all it's our desi girl. Nick Jonas is here with just his parents for company but he needn't worry, coz Thumka lagake Priyanka will rock your world, yo desi girl!

You don't want to miss a second of this wild night but in case you do, you can count on us, coz we've got you covered...

12:16

Director Vishal Bhardwaj 'casual'ly makes an entry to the party.

11:36

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives to wish his Kashibai on her grand engagement.

11:35

Nothing screams a Saturday night party like a sexy black dress. Ask Alia Bhatt!

11:33

With Arpita ready to rock the night, husband Aayush can't be too far behind. Right?

11:30

Salman may not be seen anywhere near this party but bestie Arpita wouldn't miss this for a thing.

11:27

The soon-to-be mother-of-the-bride obliges the paps, just like she always does.

11:25

Siddharth Roy Kapoor may have missed the memo on the dress code but who cares, as long as he made it, right?

11:21pm

Parineeti Chopra is the early bird at the bash, we don’t agree with the attire but its definitely a night to remember.