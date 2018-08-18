Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement: Lovebirds make it official, friends from Bollywood react

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship status official with a roka ceremony on Saturday morning, the couple took to photo-blogging site Instagram to post the announcement. Have a look at what the Quantico star posted:

This announcement marks the start of an official engagement. Groom-to-be, Nick Jonas also posted the same picture, but he twisted the caption a bit. Seeing how Nick is taking to Indian traditions well, he even tagged the location in Devanagri.

Don't forget to read about how Priyanka Chopra's late father had set the bar high for any man that Priyanka would fall in love with, here. Priyanka's doting mother, too, had a few encouraging words for the couple, read them here. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra flew back to Mumbai for the roka. She was shooting in Lucknow for her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has now shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, after the star dropped Bharat from her schedule.

While the roka ceremony is over, there is a big party planned for Saturday evening. Stay tuned to In.Com for inside pictures from this exclusive party, as we'll keep you updated on the latest developments about this big fat Indo-American wedding!