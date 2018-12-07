Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Exclusive: This is when the Mumbai reception will take place

One of the most awaited weddings of the season, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Nick Jonas is finally over and the two are now officially husband and wife. The star couple, who had a fairytale, larger-than-life wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan palace on December 1 and 2 will soon be hosting their reception in Mumbai. All this while we have been speculating over Priyanka-Nick’s Mumbai reception, we know when that big night is.

We have exclusively got to know that the couple is all set to host their grand Mumbai reception on December 20. The big fat reception will not only see personalities from B-town, business and other walks of life from the country but also many names from around the globe. The venue for the reception is yet to be confirmed as Priyanka’s team is still looking out for the best possible venue.

The couple hosted their first reception in the capital that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi grace the occasion to bless the newlyweds.

The couple returned to the city on Thursday night and received a warm welcome from the shutterbugs. Interestingly, PeeCee flaunted her Mehendi clad hand and her big diamond ring caught our attention.