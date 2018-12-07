Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Mom Madhu Chopra gets candid about the big fat wedding and son in law

The Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding left us all spellbound. Priyanka Chopra, as a bride, looked spectacular in her Ralph Lauren wedding gown and the Sabyasachi lehenga. However, apart from the couple, it was a remarkably special day for momma Chopra too, as she walked her princess down the aisle. Producer Madhu Chopra, in an interview with DNA, shared her thoughts on the NickYanka wedding and she sounded exultant and happy.

In the interview, she said, “It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life.” Talking about the Christian wedding, she said,” I was at a loss of words. When I saw Priyanka, I couldn’t control my emotions. The white gown was so beautiful. My baby looked like a princess.” Indeed, Mrs Chopra!

She further added, “I’m immensely proud of her. It’s majorly because she has done so well for herself and still continues to be so rooted. Woh dekhke mujhe yehi laga ki chahein woh kitna bhi West mein rahe, she will always be connected to our culture.”

Well, Mrs Chopra also appears to be highly impressed with her son-in-law, Nick Jonas, as she mentioned, “Nick’s family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of the cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken. He makes sure everyone around him comfortable. He’s the best son-in-law one could ask for.”

Having said that, a huge congratulations to you as well, mommy Chopra!