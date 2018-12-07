image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Mom Madhu Chopra gets candid about the big fat wedding and son in law

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Mom Madhu Chopra gets candid about the big fat wedding and son in law

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 07 2018, 6.00 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodMadhu ChopraNick jonas and priyanka chopra weddingPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Exclusive: This is when the Mumbai reception will take place

Taimur Ali Khan all set to ring in his second birthday in South-Africa!

Deepika Padukone is lovestruck by Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey