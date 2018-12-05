Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas: New bride opens up on her opulent wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are scoring headlines ever since they wed. Right from the venue to all the compositions of their wedding attire, the twosome made sure that everything was flawless. Priyanka Chopra, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, opened up about both, the extraordinary wedding and her bridal attire. On being asked what was the most special moment for her, Priyanka said, “As a bride as a girl, everyone thinks of getting married and I was definitely nervous and scared. I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw Nick for the first time, right at the altar.” Now that’s one cute moment, guys!

The actor also stated that the big fat Indian was not at all intimidating for the Jonas family because they all were really equipped. Further, on being asked about her bridal trousseau picks the actor said, “It was not a difficult task deciding on what to wear because it came from my personal choices. It wasn’t about fashion or how will I look like in the pictures, I just wanted something unique so both my white and red dresses were personalised.”

View this post on Instagram And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST

Talking about her 75m long veil the actor told, “I wanted the longest veil in the world and I got that”. Well PeeCee, you, unquestionably, looked like a dream in both your wedding outfits.

NickYanka got hitched on December 1 and 2 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in both Hindu and Christian celebrations and recently broke the internet with their resplendent wedding pictures.