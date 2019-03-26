Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time of their lives in Miami

Looks like there’s no possible end to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romantic getaways and we aren’t complaining! Ever since they got married, the couple is out and about on a mushy vacation spree. From honeymooning in Oman to enjoying amid the Swiss Alps and trekking it out at the Caribbean, the two of them have made sure to paint the ‘countries’ red with their love. Now, we have got our hands on some new pictures which see NickYanka in Miami, Florida. The lovebirds have been accompanied by another couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and the eldest Jonas successor, Kevin.

In a series of pictures shared by the actor on Instagram, we could see a madly-in-love Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engrossed in their very own intimate moment. The couple shared a passionate kiss to which PeeCee captioned, “Making hay while the sun shines. “ Further, we had the entire Jonas clan having a gala time by the beach on the boat. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were all into the beach mode, from their outfits to the tan, making us want to pack our bags and leave for a vacation!

Nick Jonas, too, shared a glimpse from his Miami Getaway. In the clip shared by the singer, the entire squad was grooving to the beats of the latest Jonas Brothers’ song, Sucker and they surely had a great time. Check out the video!

View this post on Instagram Sucker vibes in Miami. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 25, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

Wow! That's exactly how we want to spend our summer. But sigh...

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for next Bollywood release ‘The Sky Is Pink’ co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.