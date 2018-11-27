Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Baaraati Joe Jonas enjoys some exotic coconut water in Mumbai!

The much-awaited #NickYanka wedding is slated to happen next month in December and we have got our eyes pinned on it! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot amidst a grand celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and the preparations for the same have kick-started in full swing.

Earlier this week, the groom-to-be, Nick Jonas reached India and was received warmly by PeeCee herself and, now, we have his brother Joe Jonas along with his fiancé, Sophie Turner, in the bay. The Ladkewalas are in India for the first time and they’re sure to experience the city before getting involved in the festivities.

We chanced upon Joe Jonas’ Instagram story and the lad was spotted relishing some refreshing coconut water in Mumbai. The singer is surely making the best of his time while in Mumbai! Well, we can also see a cute photo frame of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the background from their engagement ceremony.

Last night, the two of them were snapped along with NickYanka, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra while on a dinner date. Talking about the wedding, it will take place on December 2 after an awesome three days of rituals which will include the Sangeet ceremony on Nov 29, a cocktail party on Nov 30 and the Haldi ceremony on Dec 1. Watch this space for more.