Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Did Parineeti Chopra bag a good joota churai deal?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding celebrations were both grand and crazy and all the glimpses shared by the couple are proof. The best part of the entire #NickYanka wedding has to be the fact that the Jonas family embraced and enjoyed the Indian culture with all their heart and soul. Right from all the rituals to dancing their heart out on some of the best Bollywood numbers, they did it all. However, when we talk about the Indian wedding traditions, we certainly can’t miss out the joota-churai ritual. According to the news reports PC’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra made sure to steal brother-in-law Nick Jonas’ shoes, for which she grabbed a whopping 5 lacs.

To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! ☺️☺️☺️ All I can say is - you’re wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. ❤️ He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 4, 2018

Looks like Nick surely got a good taste of the Indian culture. Priyanka and Nick shared some pictures from their sangeet and mehendi a few days ago. It was only today when they disclosed their wedding pictures in an arrangement with People Magazine.