image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Did Parineeti Chopra bag a good joota churai deal?

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Did Parineeti Chopra bag a good joota churai deal?

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 04 2018, 11.19 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasNick jonas and priyanka chopra weddingparineeti chopraPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wedding
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The bride and Sophie Turner choose different designers for reception

SOTY 2: Will Tiger Shroff and Will Smith create a storm with their grooves?

Taimur Ali Khan is now among the top newsmakers of 2018