image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Here’s how the bride and groom celebrated their mehndi ceremony

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Here’s how the bride and groom celebrated their mehndi ceremony

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 01 2018, 4.49 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasNick Jonas weddingparineeti chopraPriyanka ChopraUmaid Bhawan
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas security guards clash with the media in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' chemistry oozes love as they appear on Vogue Newlyweds

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially man and wife