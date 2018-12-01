Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Here’s how the bride and groom celebrated their mehndi ceremony

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Nick Jonas’ hugely anticipated wedding is just a day away and the excitement around their union is palpable. Fans of both the stars are on pins ever since news of the couple’s wedding broke out. They will be getting married on Sunday in Hindu and Christian customs at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan palace. While the action is taking place behind closed doors, we have some interesting updates from inside the palace.

Reportedly, on Friday bride-to-be PeeCee applied mehndi on her hands, but it wasn’t the usual mehndi application. Priyanka’s hands were adorned with henna designs but only on her palms. This is because she will be getting married as per Christian rituals too and wanted to keep the top of the hands clear. PC will complete the mehndi application once the Christian wedding is done. Interestingly, Nick Jonas too got mehndi on his hands as part of rituals. This is not the first time when Nick has followed Hindu customs and traditions, during their engagement ceremony earlier this year, he sat with PC for a two hour long puja while the pandit chanted the mantras.

We also got to know that Parineeti Chopra too, who was dressed up in traditional yellow lehenga, was excited for the mehndi rasam but didn’t apply it as she had professional commitments and shoots lined up in a few days. Not just Pari but the bride and groom’s mothers too were not able to apply mehndi because they were busy with the wedding preparations, hence the two will be applying mehendi on their hands on Saturday. Team bride and team groom also engaged in a friendly cricket match on Friday and which PeeCee’s team emerged winners.

View this post on Instagram Welcome home baby... 😍 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 4:36am PST

Well looks like the mood is all set for Priyanka and Nick’s big day and just like the Chopras and Jonas’, we too are excited.