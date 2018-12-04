Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Here’s when the couple will host the Mumbai reception

2018 can officially be termed as the year of celebrity weddings. While power couple #DeepVeer got married in Lake Como, Italy and then threw three receptions back-to-back in India. It was our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who chose an Indian locale for their wedding. #Nickyanka got hitched on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The two kept their marriage a private affair and teased their fans with sangeet and mehendi pictures, but the official wedding pictures are still awaited.

The couple is said to host a grand reception in the capital on Monday, December 4. The venue details of the event are still under wraps, as the Delhi reception is said to be an intimate gala with close friends, along with well-known faces from business, politics and fashion industry. Further, there are speculations that Nickyanka will be hosting a reception party for their friends from the entertainment industry in Mumbai. Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the jodi will be hosting their bash sometime in mid-December.

The close source told the portal, "The global superstar may be counted among the most powerful women in the world today, but continues to be grounded and very connected to her roots. The Hindi film industry was where it all started and the fraternity has always encouraged and supported her on her journey to achieving massive global success. Priyanka & Nick will be hosting a reception in Delhi for her family and friends from the city and the guest list includes leading designers, politics and industrialists among others. While Priyanka's film industry and actor friends will be celebrating the occasion with the couple at the Mumbai reception."

It's commendable how Nick and Priyanka have managed to keep their wedding such a personal affair considering their star status. We are now waiting for the dates of Nickyanka’s Mumbai reception.