Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Joota chupai, wedding vows and other details revealed

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Nick Jonas’ big fat wedding is finally over. The couple who tied knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan became man and wife by exchanging the wedding vows though both, Hindu and Catholic rituals. It was a perfect mix of Indian and western culture as the couple had a Christian wedding on December 1 followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day on December 2.

According to a report in DNA, on PeeCee and Nick’s D-day, as the majestic baraat procession reached the Baradari Lawns, Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra, performed an aarti to welcome the groom in a traditional style. While the men in the baraatis were dressed in sherwanis and Rajasthani saafas, women wore lehenga-cholis. And one of the most awaited event of the evening, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra hid Nick’s shoes as per the joota chupai rasam and also demanded Rs 5 lakh in return for the same.

Reportedly, the Chopras and the Jonas’ had agreed to follow each other’s customs wholeheartedly. During the Hindu wedding, while PeeCee’s younger brother Siddharth explained every ritual and its significance to Jonas family, Nick’s brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie also had a fun-filled competition where they picked up the bride and groom to a certain height, right before the garlands were exchanged.

We all know that Nick is in love with the Indian customs and traditions as we saw him being all desi during his roka ceremony held at PC’s residence in Mumbai. He was amazed when the he was explained that the saat pheras stand for a promise taken by the bride and groom to spend seven lifetimes together, Nick exclaimed, ‘We should take seven more’ and everyone cheered after he made this remark. Post the wedding celebration, Nick took control of the mic and gave a short speech dedicated to his wife Priyanka Chopra where he vowed to stay true to his promise and take care of her forever. This left her teary-eyed.

On Monday, post the marriage, Priyanka and Nick made their first public appearance post marriage and the two looked adorable. We now await for the grand reception which may or may not happen!