Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Ladkewalas Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach India

One of Bollywood’s most loved couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone just got married and we are still not over the spectacle that it was. However, now it’s time for our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her beau singer Nick Jonas to walk the aisle and preparations for their big day are on in full swing!

Groom-to-be, Nick Jonas recently made his way to India and now, we caught Nick’s brother and his fiancé, heading towards the bay. Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas along with his fiancé Sophie Turner, were spotted with fans at the Dubai airport, whilst on their way to India.

Well, this news is extremely exciting given that very little information about the Nickyanka wedding is made public and also because Joe and Sophie couldn’t be a part of Priyanka and Nick’s engagement in August. They are making sure to compensate by gracing their wedding! Now, all our eyes are on when the remaining Jonas family members will reach the venue.

The NickYanka marriage is all set to take place on December 2 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur amidst a grand celebration and before that there will be three-day festivities including the mehendi, sangeet and pre-wedding party!