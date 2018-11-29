Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: OMG! The groom to make an entry in a horse drawn chariot?

The much-awaited #NickYanka wedding is happening in a few days and it is surely not going to be your regular Bollywood wedding. Right from a lavish wedding venue that is the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur to a perfect east meets west love-story, we surely have the recipe of a beautiful fairytale.

With every new update in regards to the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, our excitement level is reaching at its peak and now we have a new addition to it. According to a DNA report, the dulha Nick Jonas will make arrive on a horse-drawn chariot aka ghoda rath for his ladylove Priyanka. Great news, isn't it? Imagine the kind of drama and madness that will take place.

Well, our international jiju, along with his family, seems to be wholeheartedly diving in the Indian festivities and traditions. It makes us so happy!

Talking about the big fat #NickYanka wedding, it is slated to happen on Dec 2 after an awesome three-day ritual that shall include the sangeet ceremony on Nov 29, a cocktail party on Nov 30 and the haldi ceremony on Dec 1. The preparations for the same have begun in full swing and the guests have started to pour in.

